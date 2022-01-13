UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Directs Speedy Hiring Of Teachers For Second Shift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities of the department for completion of temporary basis recruitment of teachers for second shift in schools as soon as possible.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities of the department for completion of temporary basis recruitment of teachers for second shift in schools as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on prioritised projects here on Thursday. Besides, Secretary Education, Yahya Akhundzada, Special Secretary Tahir Nadeem, Additional Secretary (Reforms), Ashfaq Ahmad and Director Education, Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim, and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that directed the preparation of lists of candidates on the basis of data available on the portal and recruitment of temporary teachers after successful demonstration.

He said that the concerned District education Officer (DEO) will head the selection committee for Higher & Higher Secondary level while Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) and Divisional Education Officers will head selection committees for middle and Primary level respectively.

