KU declares results of MA Sindhi Annual Exam 2019-20

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MA (Final) and (Previous) External, Annual Examination 2019-20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MA (Final) and (Previous) External, Annual Examination 2019-20.

As per the gazette issued here, only one candidate was registered and appeared in the MA (Final) External, annual exam and secured 699 marks out of a total 1000 marks.

According to the gazette, Ali Raza son of Muhram Ali Jalbani having seat number 616702 was the only candidate who appeared in the annual papers.

Meanwhile, it shows that 10 candidates were registered of which nine students appeared in the MA (Previous) External, annual exam and only two candidates managed to clear their papers. The overall pass percentage was 22.22 percent.