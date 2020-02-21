List of the Examination staff gets viral on social media

The Chairman and Controller of examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education is failed to conceal the details of the examination staff for the year 2020 for the Matric annual examination

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) The Chairman and Controller of examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education is failed to conceal the details of the examination staff for the year 2020 for the Matric annual examination.The list of the examination staff is viral on social media and the annual examinations of 4 districts (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock) organized by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education will start from February 22.According to details the list of the examination staff for the year 2020 for Matric examination has been leaked on social media due to incompetence of the Chairman and Controller of examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education.

Keeping the details of the examination staff could prevent the approach to the cheating mafia but now the details are in the hands of cheating mafia.

The questions are being raised on the fair examination starting from February 22 due to the incompetence of the Board officials.The Chairman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dr Ghulam Dastageer did not give any answer to Online in his regard.

while the spokesperson of the Chairman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Arsalan Cheema told to Online that the list was uploaded on the official website of the Board and someone copy that list from the official website and upload on social media then what can the board administration do in this regard.

According to him the details of the examination staff were never in the secret.While answering about the question related to cheating mafia the spokesperson said that cheating mafia has got the details of the staff appointed to the center before us.