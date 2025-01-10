MDCAT Likely To Be Scrapped For Admission In Medical Universities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:46 PM
Prime Minister Coordinator for Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar suggests to scrap MDCAT for admission in universities for medical education
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) is likely to be scrapped as the medical universities could be allowed to conduct their own admission Tests independently.
Suggestion to end MDCAT Test for admission in medical universities
Prime Minister Coordinator for Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar made this proposed regarding abolition of MDCAT for admission in the universities for the medical education.
The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Health was held at the PMDC Secretariat, said the sources, adding that Dr. Malik Mukhtar suggested scrapping the centralized MDCAT for medical universities and granting them autonomy to manage their own admissions.
Dr. Malik Mukhtar further recommended that provincial medical universities handle MDCAT registration independently and that the PMDC should solely conduct the National Licensing Exam to issue licenses to doctors.
During the committee meeting,the members expressed that supplementary and improvement students should not be granted admission to medical and dental colleges this year. They suggested referring the matter of supplementary and improvement candidates to the PMDC. Additionally, it was proposed that students should only be allowed to sit for MDCAT in their respective provinces.
MDCAT 2024 Test
2024 MDCAT test was marred by allegations of large-scale irregularities, raising significant concerns.
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Education
-
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow2 hours ago
-
UoC set to host its first convocation in February18 hours ago
-
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar2 days ago
-
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare2 days ago
-
NUML signs MoU with Hunerkada to foster 'Arts and Design Education'2 days ago
-
384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship4 days ago
-
50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny4 days ago
-
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorrow4 days ago
-
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU7 days ago
-
AIOU inks MoU with Rural Development Foundation8 days ago
-
COMSTECH to launch its Expert Service Program for technological cooperation in OIC countries8 days ago