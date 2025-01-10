Open Menu

MDCAT Likely To Be Scrapped For Admission In Medical Universities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:46 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) is likely to be scrapped as the medical universities could be allowed to conduct their own admission Tests independently.

Suggestion to end MDCAT Test for admission in medical universities

Prime Minister Coordinator for Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar made this proposed regarding abolition of MDCAT for admission in the universities for the medical education.

The meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Health was held at the PMDC Secretariat, said the sources, adding that Dr. Malik Mukhtar suggested scrapping the centralized MDCAT for medical universities and granting them autonomy to manage their own admissions.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar further recommended that provincial medical universities handle MDCAT registration independently and that the PMDC should solely conduct the National Licensing Exam to issue licenses to doctors.

During the committee meeting,the members expressed that supplementary and improvement students should not be granted admission to medical and dental colleges this year. They suggested referring the matter of supplementary and improvement candidates to the PMDC. Additionally, it was proposed that students should only be allowed to sit for MDCAT in their respective provinces.

MDCAT 2024 Test

2024 MDCAT test was marred by allegations of large-scale irregularities, raising significant concerns.

