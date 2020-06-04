UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi Finalizes Online Examination Policy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi finalizes online examination policy

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has approved final examination policy for semester Spring 2020, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has approved final examination policy for semester Spring 2020, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this policy three mode of examination have been introduced for students, which are online proctored, open book/open notes and take- home examinations, said a statement on Thursday.

All students before appearing in examination will submit an statement declaring that "I pledge on my honour that I have not given or received any unauthorized assistance on this examination".

As per online proctored examination policy students must have to use MAJU official E mail ID to access Google Meet, classroom and Gmail.

In case, a genuine activity issue appears at the student end such as the student is not able to continue the examination in due time, he may inform the actual position through SMS immediately on the emergency numbers provided to students.

At end of the examination, students will upload, on Google classroom, properly numbered and visible snapshot on scanned copy of all pages containing answers. However, missing or invisible pages will not be considered for assessment.

Related Topics

Karachi Google Student May SMS 2020 All

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

41 minutes ago

WAPDA to enhance hydel generation to 30,000 MW by ..

1 minute ago

Price of medicine for COVID-19 negotiated : Yasmin ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to not hold e ..

7 minutes ago

Comprehensive plan made to tackle unexpected situa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.