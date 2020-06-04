Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi finalizes online examination policy

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has approved final examination policy for semester Spring 2020, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has approved final examination policy for semester Spring 2020, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this policy three mode of examination have been introduced for students, which are online proctored, open book/open notes and take- home examinations, said a statement on Thursday.

All students before appearing in examination will submit an statement declaring that "I pledge on my honour that I have not given or received any unauthorized assistance on this examination".

As per online proctored examination policy students must have to use MAJU official E mail ID to access Google Meet, classroom and Gmail.

In case, a genuine activity issue appears at the student end such as the student is not able to continue the examination in due time, he may inform the actual position through SMS immediately on the emergency numbers provided to students.

At end of the examination, students will upload, on Google classroom, properly numbered and visible snapshot on scanned copy of all pages containing answers. However, missing or invisible pages will not be considered for assessment.