MWMC Starts Pre-arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha, Sets 14,000 Ton Animal Offals Lifting Target

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:26 PM

MWMC starts pre-arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, sets 14,000 ton animal offals lifting target

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started pre-arrangements to dump sacrificial animal offals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started pre-arrangements to dump sacrificial animal offals.

The company has set target of lifting 14,000 ton animal waste during three days of Eid-ul-Adha.

A meeting led by Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar was held to prepare grand cleanliness plan.

He said that Eid-ul-Adha is a biggest event for any company and added that better arrangements would be made this year as compare to previous years.

He said that awareness drive would be launched regarding timely disposal of animal offals during Eid-ul-Adha.

The citizens would be appealed to hand over the animals offals to sanitary workers instead of throwing on roads.

The company workers along with machinery would be available at each chowk, street and corner.

He said that 14 camps would be set up in the city during Eid days while machinery used to be hired for grand cleanliness.

He said that Environment friendly arrangements would be made to lift the sacrificial animal offals.

