UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAHE Organizes Project Management Course For IPFP Fellows

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:21 PM

NAHE organizes project management course for IPFP fellows

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has organized an international standard research and project management course for IPFP Fellows who have been awarded Start-up Research Grants for Freshly Qualified PhDs (SRGP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has organized an international standard research and project management course for IPFP Fellows who have been awarded Start-up Research Grants for Freshly Qualified PhDs (SRGP).

In order to fully prepare Fellows of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme to run and manage their research projects over the long term, NAHE has collaborated with an international institution, Oxon Global, to provide top-tier training titled "The Fundamentals of Project Management" to IPFP Fellows, a press release said on Saturday.

This programme is part of NAHE's continuous professional development initiatives for faculty of universities and HEC employees, which are running in accordance with an annual Calendar of events.

Keeping with SOPs to address the third wave of COVID-19, the course on "Fundamentals of Project Management" is being delivered online in its entirety. The opening address was given by Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali, Rector NAHE.

All six modules of this course, with rigorous evaluations and assessments will be delivered on four consecutive Saturdays to a cohort of 260 Fellows.

IPFP Fellows and recipients of SRGP have already undergone a rigorous academic teaching course, the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) and a top-up reflective teaching and learning capacity enhancement workshop.

Related Topics

Education HEC

Recent Stories

PM 1000 playground project team inspects various o ..

15 seconds ago

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Roshan Bel ..

16 seconds ago

Myanmar junta puts on show of force as 19 proteste ..

19 seconds ago

MoI Under-Secretary attends graduation of 15th cla ..

10 minutes ago

WHO warns of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

4 minutes ago

China unveils plan to expand gigabit network cover ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.