UrduPoint.com

NUMS Faculty, Students Join National Efforts To Raise Awareness Of Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:43 PM

NUMS Faculty, students join national efforts to raise awareness of dengue

Pro Vice Chancellor Academics National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan (Retd) here on Thursday emphasized the need to raise awareness of dengue, saying, role of university students could work as a catalyst in checking its spread across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::Pro Vice Chancellor Academics National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan (Retd) here on Thursday emphasized the need to raise awareness of dengue, saying, role of university students could work as a catalyst in checking its spread across the country.

He was speaking at aseminar on "Awareness and Stop the Transmission" of the dengue which was organized by NUMS Department of Public Health at its PWD Campus here Thursday. He said the students had a great potential and talent in running such campaigns as they had ably demonstrated through their presentations and small documentaries today. The students gave a "wonderful presentation and everything was done excellently", he added.

Lauding efforts of the Faculty and the students, he said, their campaign would further bolster efforts of the concerned authorities in creating awareness about dengue as precautionary measures could help prevent its spread.He congratulated Faculty members and students of Public Health, Multidisciplinary Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities for being active in dengue awareness campaign. He assured them of his support in future activities to promote the university's extracurricular activities.Pro Vice Chancellor also gave away shields to the students who won different positions in inter-departmental competition in making documentaries, videos or designing dengue awareness pamphlets.

In her remarks Head of Public Health Prof Dr. Uzma Hassan said the Directorate General Health Services, Islamabad had initiated an anti-dengue campaign since January in line with guidelines of WHO. Dengue fever, she said, was a social disease and could not be controlled without involvement of students who could be in the vanguard of disseminating anti- dengue messages at their homes and community.Of the cases reported from Islamabad, 23 per cent were in the age group of 20-29 years and most of them were the University students.She appreciated the hard work of students in designing Dengue awareness banners, standees, flyers and distributing them in the vicinity of NUMS to create awareness about dengue which is spread by mosquitoe bites.

Earlier in their documentaries and presentations,the students on the occasion brought spotlight on the causes of spread of dengue and urged the households to take needed measures to prevent its spread. They said water stagnation inside and outside houses, was working as breeding grounds for dengue. Highlighting symptoms of dengue like high fever,pain in joints and persistent vomiting, they said its incubation period was three to fourteen days. The Faculty and students organized a walk in the campus at the end of the seminar. Dengue has already affected 44,415 people in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, KPK, AJK and Balochistan.

/tmg

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir January National University From

Recent Stories

Japan's largest labor organization urges pay hike ..

Japan's largest labor organization urges pay hike in wage negotiations

1 second ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlights achievement ..

17 minutes ago
 BRT's int'l recognition brings embarrassment for c ..

BRT's int'l recognition brings embarrassment for critics: Gill

7 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 1769 emergencies in Novemb ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 1769 emergencies in November

3 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 564 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more d ..

Philippines logs 564 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Youth with morals of discipline, humanity to outsh ..

Youth with morals of discipline, humanity to outshine Pakistan in world: Preside ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.