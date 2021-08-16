NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) hosted a grand reception for paying a befitting tribute to two of its senior faculty members upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards by the President of Pakistan, H.E Dr Arif Alvi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) hosted a grand reception for paying a befitting tribute to two of its senior faculty members upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards by the President of Pakistan, H.E Dr Arif Alvi. Dr Osman Hasan, NUST Pro-Rector Academics, and Dr Yasar Ayaz, Professor at NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering, were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance respectively for their invaluable services in the field of higher education and research.

On behalf of NUST community, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, extended heartiest felicitations to the two excelling individuals and expressed deep gratitude for their meritorious services to NUST and the nation at large. Terming them role models for current and future generations of students, academics and researchers, he highlighted that NUST’s standing predominantly draws upon the unremitting contributions of its faculty, whom he called its asset. He maintained that NUST has no dearth of academically accomplished and innovative minds, and hoped that they would continue earning laurels for Pakistan and this acclaimed seat of higher learning. Expressing their views, both the award recipients thanked the Rector and NUST family for acknowledging their achievements, which they ascribed to NUST for providing a conducive and enabling environment for research-based learning.

Having obtained his PhD and Postdoc from Concordia University, Canada, Dr Hasan joined NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) in 2009. In his continuing yet fulfilling career, he has held various key administrative and academic positions apart from his illustrious career in teaching and research.

Prior to his appointment as Pro-Rector Academics, Dr Hasan has rendered invaluable services to NUST as Principal & Dean SEECS and has also served as HoD Research and Senior HoD Electrical Engineering. Under his dynamic leadership, SEECS has made monumental strides forward, making NUST the only university in Pakistan to be placed among Top 150 and Top 300 world universities in the disciplines of Computer Science & Information System and Electrical Engineering, respectively, as per QS Subject Rankings. A proud recipient of HEC’s “Best Teacher Award” in 2011 and the NUST “President’s Gold Medal for the Best Teacher” in 2015, Dr Hasan’s unique teaching methods and style have earned him prestige and honour from the academic circles within the country and abroad.

Prof Dr Yasar Ayaz, another iconic academic and researcher from NUST, was bestowed the Pride of Performance award for his outstanding contribution to Science, particularly in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. A PhD in Robotics & Machine Intelligence from Tohoku University, Japan, Dr Ayaz earned his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering and Bachelor's Degree in Mechatronics Engineering from NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME). He is the founder of Pakistan's first Department of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence at NUST and is the Chairman of National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI). Numerous international publications are to his credit, and his work on Robot Navigation and Humanoid Robotics in particular, has been cited by leading universities across the world.