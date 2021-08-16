UrduPoint.com

NUST Honours Its Faculty Upon Conferment Of Prestigious Civil Awards

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:02 PM

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) hosted a grand reception for paying a befitting tribute to two of its senior faculty members upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards by the President of Pakistan, H.E Dr Arif Alvi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) hosted a grand reception for paying a befitting tribute to two of its senior faculty members upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards by the President of Pakistan, H.E Dr Arif Alvi. Dr Osman Hasan, NUST Pro-Rector Academics, and Dr Yasar Ayaz, Professor at NUST School of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering, were conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance respectively for their invaluable services in the field of higher education and research.

On behalf of NUST community, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, extended heartiest felicitations to the two excelling individuals and expressed deep gratitude for their meritorious services to NUST and the nation at large. Terming them role models for current and future generations of students, academics and researchers, he highlighted that NUST’s standing predominantly draws upon the unremitting contributions of its faculty, whom he called its asset. He maintained that NUST has no dearth of academically accomplished and innovative minds, and hoped that they would continue earning laurels for Pakistan and this acclaimed seat of higher learning. Expressing their views, both the award recipients thanked the Rector and NUST family for acknowledging their achievements, which they ascribed to NUST for providing a conducive and enabling environment for research-based learning.

Having obtained his PhD and Postdoc from Concordia University, Canada, Dr Hasan joined NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) in 2009. In his continuing yet fulfilling career, he has held various key administrative and academic positions apart from his illustrious career in teaching and research.

Prior to his appointment as Pro-Rector Academics, Dr Hasan has rendered invaluable services to NUST as Principal & Dean SEECS and has also served as HoD Research and Senior HoD Electrical Engineering. Under his dynamic leadership, SEECS has made monumental strides forward, making NUST the only university in Pakistan to be placed among Top 150 and Top 300 world universities in the disciplines of Computer Science & Information System and Electrical Engineering, respectively, as per QS Subject Rankings. A proud recipient of HEC’s “Best Teacher Award” in 2011 and the NUST “President’s Gold Medal for the Best Teacher” in 2015, Dr Hasan’s unique teaching methods and style have earned him prestige and honour from the academic circles within the country and abroad.

Prof Dr Yasar Ayaz, another iconic academic and researcher from NUST, was bestowed the Pride of Performance award for his outstanding contribution to Science, particularly in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. A PhD in Robotics & Machine Intelligence from Tohoku University, Japan, Dr Ayaz earned his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering and Bachelor's Degree in Mechatronics Engineering from NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME). He is the founder of Pakistan's first Department of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence at NUST and is the Chairman of National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI). Numerous international publications are to his credit, and his work on Robot Navigation and Humanoid Robotics in particular, has been cited by leading universities across the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Technology Education Canada Robot Concordia Japan 2015 Gold National University Family From Best Top Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

7 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

11 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

11 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

16 minutes ago
 PM launches first phase of Single National Curricu ..

PM launches first phase of Single National Curriculum

19 minutes ago
 Airfares for Pakistan-UAE go high after PCR test f ..

Airfares for Pakistan-UAE go high after PCR test facilities at airports

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.