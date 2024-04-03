Out of school children to get free education in private schools

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) District Administration, education authority and private schools have singned an agreement under which out of school children will be enrolled for free in private schools.

This intiativr will help executing Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan, slogan "Read to Progress," where deprived children will receive quality education in private schools.

A contract has been signed between the district administration, education authority, and private school authority on Wednesday.

More than 50 children in Khanewal district will be able to receive free education in 15 private schools. During the ceremony, uniforms, books, bags, etc., were distributed among the children.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, government officials, private school owners, and parents were also present.

Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining this initiative and forming committees at divisional and district levels. These children, by acquiring education, will bring good name to the country and become the support for their parents.

DC reiterated that educating every child is essential for the progress of the nation. The collaboration between the district administration and private schools in this significant cause is commendable. Children are everyone's responsibility, and private schools, like other children, should pay attention to their education.

