Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to international students

CORUM, Turkey , Dec 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) -:A Malian student in Turkey is extending a helping hand to help international students adapt to their new environment.

Tidie Traore, who came to Turkey in 2017 and studied the Turkish language for a year in the metropolis of Istanbul, was accepted to Hitit University in the northern province of Corum, where he later applied for an undergraduate education.

Traore, who started his education in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, helps international students to avoid the difficulties he experienced when he first came to Turkey.

He helps them adapt to the university and the city by bringing them together on social media platforms.

Offering help from the registration process to accommodation, official procedures to lecture notes, Traore is loved by students and the school's administration.

He said he wants to contribute to everyone getting a good education.