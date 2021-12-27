UrduPoint.com

Popular Malian Student In Turkey Offers Help To International Students

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

Popular Malian student in Turkey offers help to international students

A Malian student in Turkey is extending a helping hand to help international students adapt to their new environment

CORUM, Turkey , Dec 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) -:A Malian student in Turkey is extending a helping hand to help international students adapt to their new environment.

Tidie Traore, who came to Turkey in 2017 and studied the Turkish language for a year in the metropolis of Istanbul, was accepted to Hitit University in the northern province of Corum, where he later applied for an undergraduate education.

Traore, who started his education in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, helps international students to avoid the difficulties he experienced when he first came to Turkey.

He helps them adapt to the university and the city by bringing them together on social media platforms.

Offering help from the registration process to accommodation, official procedures to lecture notes, Traore is loved by students and the school's administration.

He said he wants to contribute to everyone getting a good education.

Related Topics

Education Turkey Social Media Student Corum Istanbul 2017 From

Recent Stories

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten ..

Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten by snake at family farmhouse

13 minutes ago
 Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First ..

Italy to Start Using New Novavax Vaccine in First Months of 2022 - Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 57 new corona cases reported in Punjab

57 new corona cases reported in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election ..

Iraq's highest court rejects bid to annul election results

5 minutes ago
 ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of ..

ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of Year Awards 2021

25 minutes ago
 No new dengue case reported in Punjab

No new dengue case reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.