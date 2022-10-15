UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines.

The varsity spokesperson told media here Saturday that Hammad Arshad, son of Muhammad Arshad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Synthesis of Eco-friendly Silver Nanoparticles for Biomedical Applications.

' Similarly, Hina Hadayat Ali, daughter of Hadayat Ali in the subject of Special education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Efficacy of Discrete Trial Training in Developing Social Communication Skills among Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder', Zara Khan, daughter of Muzzamill Hussain in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Relationship among Heads' Instructional Leadership, school Culture and Student Engagement at Secondary level', Fareeha Jabeen, daughter of Abdul Khaliq in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impacts of Ambient Ozone Pollution on Growth, Yield and Rhizospheric Microbial Communities of Pisum Sativum L' and Haseeb Nisar, son of Nisar Ahmad in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Association of Genetic Polymorphism in pro-inflammatory Interleukins with Rheumatoid Arthritis in Pakistani Population'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Student Silver Media

Recent Stories

Tennis: Cluj WTA results

Tennis: Cluj WTA results

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results

Tennis: Gijon ATP results

1 minute ago
 President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan ..

President condemns murder of former CJ Balochistan High Court

20 minutes ago
 Plantation imperative to reduce air pollution, smo ..

Plantation imperative to reduce air pollution, smog: DG PHA

20 minutes ago
 Sudanese Leader Says Consensus Between Political F ..

Sudanese Leader Says Consensus Between Political Forces in Sight

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister rejects President Biden's statement ..

Prime Minister rejects President Biden's statement as 'factually incorrect, misl ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.