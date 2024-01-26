Punjab University strengthening ties with alumni

Punjab University Alumni Office (PUAO) made its vibrant presence at 132nd Convocation Ceremony of the University of the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Punjab University Alumni Office (PUAO) made its vibrant presence at 132nd Convocation Ceremony of the University of the Punjab.

With a recent establishment of full-time dedicated office and team, PU Alumni Office shared their vision to strengthen the ties of university with its alumni. According to a press release, to recognize the importance of alumni networking & engagement, PUAO registered a considerable number of graduates to their alumni database. Alumni took keen interest in being part of the PU alumni family and offered collaborations to benefit students, graduates and university. The university has revamped the alumni website and has opened online registrations to reach the alumni from all corners of the world. PUAO is working on developing better communication channels to reach out alumni. The focal person from each department has been designated to channelize the alumni affairs and coordinate with central alumni office.

The event was graced by the Chancellor and Governor Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman. Mr. Mansoor Qadir – Minister for Higher and school education also joined the event. The guests were warmly welcomed by Incharge Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Khan Durrani – Dean Faculty of Chemical & Materials Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi – Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry – Dean Faculty of business, Economics and Administrative Sciences, Chairman School of Economics & Director PU Alumni Office, Dr. Ahmad islam, Registrar PU, Mr. Muhammad Rauf Nawaz – Controller Examinations, PU, Mr. Tasneem Kamran, Treasurer, PU and other dignitaries. Members of Senate and Syndicate were also present at this prestigious ceremony. Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry said that it is a matter of great pride for Punjab University that a total of 1100 graduates from all departments/institutes were awarded with their accolades.

He said that PU Alumni Office invited some distinguished alumni to the event including Mr. Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig – IG Punjab Prisons, Ambassador (Retd.) Mr. Abdul Mateen, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi – Nazim-e-Aala Jamia Naemia and member Syndicate PU, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali- Vice Commissioner PESSI, Mr. Shahid Lone – Chairman Allah Walay Trust (AWT), Dr. Jamil Ahmad Khan - Advisor ORIC UMT & former Vice President NBP, Mr. Asad Raza – CEO Raza Associates, Dr. Farhan Khan Abbasi - Anchor/Analyst 92 HD Channel, Mr. Naveed Ul Qamar - Assistant Manager Nishat Mills, Mr. Tehmina Bahar – Agriculture Officer, Department of Agriculture Punjab, Ms. Qandeel Fatima – Agriculture Officer, Directorate General, Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Rashid – Member Council of Islamic Ideology and Mr. Nasir Javed Ch. Advisor and Ex-Director Medipak Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Dr Chaudhry said the vision of PU Alumni Office is to enhance the alumni engagement for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. He said that having a rich history of 141 years, Punjab University is the oldest seat of higher learning in the region. Alumni of University of the Punjab have been serving at the top-notch organizations, established world-class businesses and achieved record breaking milestones. He said PUAO intends to tap the un-recognized talent and bring the alumni back to their alma mater with their learning over the years. He said the university believes in alumni being a pride and a unique asset that can provide career support and future opportunities for students and can be a good resource for scholarships and fundraising. He said that it would not only reduce the gaps between academia and industry, but also encourage and inspire more students and graduates to climb the ladder of success.