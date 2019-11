The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will organise a seminar on "Road show on New R&D Framework of HEC" on November 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission ( HEC ) will organise a seminar on " Road show on New R&D Framework of HEC " on November 23.

According to the university spokesman, vice chancellors and directors of ORIC of all universities in Punjab will attend the event.