Open Menu

PU’s 132nd Convocation On Jan 20

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 09:18 PM

PU’s 132nd convocation on Jan 20

The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

A meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood to review arrangements here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present.

The meeting was briefed about various measures, being taken to successfully organise the event.

The VC instructed the officials to ensure the best arrangements for the convocation. Degrees and medals would be given to students of BS, MPhil and PhD at the convocation, who had successfully completed their programmes in the year 2022.

Related Topics

Punjab January Event Best

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

28 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

28 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

28 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

24 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

24 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

24 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

24 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

24 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

23 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

23 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education