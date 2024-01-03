PU’s 132nd convocation on Jan 20

The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

A meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood to review arrangements here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present.

The meeting was briefed about various measures, being taken to successfully organise the event.

The VC instructed the officials to ensure the best arrangements for the convocation. Degrees and medals would be given to students of BS, MPhil and PhD at the convocation, who had successfully completed their programmes in the year 2022.