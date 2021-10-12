QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAU) has demanded a special bailout package to overcome the 600 million rupees annual deficit and end illegal encroachments & external interference in the affairs of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAU) has demanded a special bailout package to overcome the 600 million rupees annual deficit and end illegal encroachments & external interference in the affairs of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

An important meeting of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni Association yesterday deliberated on current challenges being faced by their Alma Mater.

The senior Quaidians were of the view as QAU is a national asset and top-ranked federal institution, all efforts should be made to protect the legacy and reputation of this great institution.

Due to financial constraints, QAU is unable to hire qualified faculty & staff, improve existing facilities and meet the growing needs of the university.

Adding fuel to fire, owing to financial constraints it is unable to meet essential day-to-day expenditures. The hostel residents are facing a number of problems due to the lack of development and expansion of hostel vicinities.

The decades' old infrastructure and labs need exigent focus to be addressed. As per the unanimous demand of all stakeholders, QAU should be declared a flagship institution along with the announcement of a special bailout package to overcome its financial constraints and raise the position of the university among the top 300 global universities.

With the provision of required funding and support from the government and the alumni, this prestigious higher education institution could win more laurels for the country and meet the growing human resources needs of the country.

They demanded of the federal government immediately announce a special grant to overcome the more than 600 million rupees annual deficit as shortage of funds is adversely affecting this prestigious institution.

The university is in dire need of a bailout to maintain its stature and ranking.

QAU is at 378th position in the world and ranks in the top 100 universities of Asia.

They assured me all the efforts would be made to help out the Alma Mater at this critical time.

At the suggestion of Manager Scholarship QAU, it was decided to organize national and international donor conferences to increase scholarships for the enrolled students.

The participants also showed their serious concerns on non-resolution of pressing issue of encroachment on QAU land which consequently impacts the future of our generations.

During the meeting, it was apprised that QAU was allotted the land of 1709 acres, 4 Kanals, and 12 Marlas at the time of its inception and QAU paid the sum amount for the entire area of the land.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) to date has not demarcated the exact land and boundaries of QAU despite Islamabad High Court's verdict in favor of QAU to complete the said demarcation in one month.

Despite complete payment of 1709 acres, QAU is still having a shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over 152 acres.

Quaid I Azam University notwithstanding its being the premier seat of learning in Pakistan is in persistent jeopardy where a substantial part of its land is usurped by influential land grabbers and illegal settlers. These settlements in the vicinity of academic blocks are resultantly creating grave issues of drug peddling and law and order for the university.

They demanded to the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Education Minister, and Chairman PM's Task Force to take immediate notice of the situation.

The QAU Alumni core committee also demanded the immediate end of external interference in the internal affairs of QAU.