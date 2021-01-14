QAU launches Electric Bike service for students, staff

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Thursday launched ezBike, Pakistan's first electric bike sharing service for the students of university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Thursday launched ezBike, Pakistan's first electric bike sharing service for the students of university.

This service has been introduced in facilitation by QAU Alumni Association which has already undertaken number of initiatives to facilitate QAU students at the campus.

With launch of this facility, QAU has become first Pakistani university where students and staff will use electric bikes to move from One place to another within campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor QAU, Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the initiative and hoped that the students and the university staff would benefit from this cheap and environment friendly bike for travelling within the campus.

The CEO Roamer Pakistan briefed that these easy-to-use electric bikes are already at at high demand across Islamabad and made available for use by the general public.

Users reserve, unlock and pay for their rides using the ezBike app and then drive themselves to their destinations, he added.

He informed that EzBike is the cheapest, most convenient, most environmentally-friendly, and most women-empowering form of shared mobility in Pakistan.

Moreover, it is the only socially-distanced public transportation available, which means it can help reduce the spread of COIVD-19. With a cost of just Rs.5 per minute and a maximum speed of 35km/hour electric bikes are perfectly suited for travel around the QAU campus.

On this occasion, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor, member Syndicate QAU Prof. Dr Taswaar Hayat, Director Student Affairs QAU Dr. Mariam Anees, Director Academics Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Deputy Director QEC Dr Asif Jamal and others were also present.