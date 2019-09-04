RBISE announces HSSC annual exams 2019 result; total pass percentage remains 58.33 percent

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) here on Wednesday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), FA/FSc, annual Examination 2019 and the total passing rate remained 58.33 percent

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) here on Wednesday announced the result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC), FA/FSc, annual Examination 2019 and the total passing rate remained 58.33 percent.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was chief guest at the result declaration ceremony.

As many as 70583 candidates appeared in the exam out of whom 41171 were declared successful with total 58.33 pass percentage. Out of total 72051 enrolled students 70583 appeared in the exams including 29462 male and 41121 female candidates.

Pass percentage of male students remained 50.64 while 63.84 was pass percentage of female students.

In FA/FSc exams, out of over-all three top positions, a female student of Fauji Foundation Higher Secondary School for Girls Chakwal, namely Izza Shakeel daughter of Shakeel Amjad, roll number 712,718 secured 1044 marks and got first position. A male student, Saif Ullah son of Mohammad Yousaf, student of Cadet College Kallar Kahar, Chakwal, roll number 723230 stood at second position securing 1037 marks. Another male student Ahmed Hasan Khan son of Noor Khan, roll number 761242, student of Punjab College of Information Technology B-1372, S/Town, Rawalpindi got third position with 1030 marks.

In humanities group, Aqsa daughter of Mansha Ahmed, student of Punjab College for Women, Main G.T.Road, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi district, roll number 746639 got first position with 937 marks. Iqra Bibi daughter of M.Ashraf, roll number 751117, student of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Chak Beli Khan, Rawalpindi district, stood second with 930 marks. Hafiza Atika Imran daughter of Sheikh Muhammad Imran, roll number 74789 got third position with 923 marks.

In general science group, Tayyaba Hafeez daughter of Hafeez ur Rehman, roll number 753005, student of Punjab College for Women, Main G.T.Road Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi district got first position with 1026 marks. Beenish Shakeel daughter of Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, roll number 750411, student of Punjab College for Women, S/Town Rawalpindi got second position securing 1021 marks while a male student Talha Munir son of Babar Munir, student of Punjab College of Information Technology, S/Town Rawalpindi got 994 marks and secured third position in the overall group and stood first in general science male group.

In Premedical Female group, Izza Shakeel daughter of Shakeel Amjad, roll number 712718, student of Fauji Foundation Higher Secondary School for Girls Chakwal secured first position with 1044 marks, Rameesha Wajid daughter of Hussain, roll number 716191, student of Punjab College for Girls Chakwal got 1028 marks and stood second in the group.

Rabia Yasin daughter of Muhammad Yasin, roll number 717556, student of Kallar Kahar Science College for Girls Kallar Kahar, Chakwal also stood at second position in the group with 1028 marks. Tuaseen Kalsoom daughter of Zafar Iqbal, roll number 716083, student of Punjab College for Girls Chakwal also secured 1028 marks and declared second in the group.

In premedical male group, Saif ullah son of Mohammad Yousaf, roll number 723230, student of Cadet College Kallar Kahar, Chakwal got 1037 marks and secured first position. Muhammad Moiez son of Azhar Masood Sindhu, roll number 756035, student of Lawrence College Ghora Gali Murree, Rawalpindi District, got second position with 1037 marks. Muhammad Ahmed Haroon son of Haroon Irshad Janjua, roll number 723358, student of Kallar Kahar Science College for Boys Kallar Kahar, Chakwal got third position with 1020 marks.

In Pre-Engineering female group, Tabreek Muhammad daughter of Abdul Qadir stood first with 1012 marks, Amna Ashraaf daughter of Ashraaf Ahmed Abbasi got second position with 1002 marks and Madeeha Umair Malik daughter of Muhammad Umair Malik stood third with 998 marks.

In Pre-Engineering male group, Ahmed Hasan Khan son of Noor Khan got first position with 1030 marks, Umair Siab Khan son of Fazal Ghani stood second with 1027 marks while Muhammad Faheem Imran son of Imran Tariq declared third for securing 1024 marks.

The candidates can check their result on the board's web site www.biserwp.edu.pk.

Total enrolled students for HSSC exams (private candidates) were 25076 while 23843 candidates appeared in the examinations. 8933 remained successful and 14357 declared unsuccessful. Pass percentage of private students remained 37.47.

Out of total male and female students 1924 got A-1 grade, 4329 got A grade, 9605 students were declared successful in B grade while 14940 students were awarded C grade.

Total 28823 students remained unsuccessful while 1443 were absent in the examinations.

The minister addressing the participants congratulated the position holder students especially the female students for achieving top positions.

He also distributed cash prizes, awards and certificates among the position holder students.