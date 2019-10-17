Rohi Development Organization for reforms in education sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Rohi Development Organization (RDO) office bearers Thursday urged authorities concerned for reforms in education as well as examination system demanding that solved and marked papers should be sent back to students to minimise margin of errors.

Addressing a press conference here, RDO office bearers Mujeeb Ahmad Khan, RDO president Dr Farooq Langah, M Ehsan Khan, Saddozai and Jawwad Amin Qureshi said that those assigned the duty of assessment of capabilities of students and awarding them marks must be experts in their job.

They pleaded that any mistake or injustice in awarding marks could ruin future prospects of any talented student.