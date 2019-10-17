UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rohi Development Organization For Reforms In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:59 PM

Rohi Development Organization for reforms in education sector

Rohi Development Organization (RDO) office bearers Thursday urged authorities concerned for reforms in education as well as examination system demanding that solved and marked papers should be sent back to students to minimise margin of errors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Rohi Development Organization (RDO) office bearers Thursday urged authorities concerned for reforms in education as well as examination system demanding that solved and marked papers should be sent back to students to minimise margin of errors.

Addressing a press conference here, RDO office bearers Mujeeb Ahmad Khan, RDO president Dr Farooq Langah, M Ehsan Khan, Saddozai and Jawwad Amin Qureshi said that those assigned the duty of assessment of capabilities of students and awarding them marks must be experts in their job.

They pleaded that any mistake or injustice in awarding marks could ruin future prospects of any talented student.

Related Topics

Education Student Job

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

15 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

30 minutes ago

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

60 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

1 hour ago

4 persons arrested for collecting illegal tax in P ..

47 seconds ago

Govt. working for development, welfare of people: ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.