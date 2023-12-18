SGA, SU start training center for CSS exam preparation

Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Larkana Chapter and Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana set up a training center for CSS exam preparation for the poor students of Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Larkana Chapter and Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana set up a training center for CSS exam preparation for the poor students of Sindh.

In the centre, free classes were planned for male and female students.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Sindh University Larkana campus, on Monday.

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Larkana campus Professor Syed Athar Ali Shah, SGA Secretary education Paryal Khan Khoso, General Secretary Syed Javed Shah,

Niaz Hussain Jagirani, Prof. Hamdullah, Principal of Government Arts and Commerce College Professor Rizwan Gul,

Dr. Shahnawaz Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Khan Shaikh and others attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Abdul Waheed Sheikh said that the youth should work hard, study late into the night and broaden their studies so that one-day success becomes their destiny.

He said that students should value their parents and have a positive attitude with them.

He said that Einstein, the world's greatest scientist, did not have any writing but he worked hard through his mind.

Abdul Waheed Shaikh also said that young people also have the same mind, if you work hard, Youngman will also

become a great officer of the country.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Athar Ali Shah said in his address that Sindh Graduates Association Larkana Branch and Sindh University campusLarkana have set up a training center for CSS exam preparation and free classes will be started

for CSS students which is a good step

He said that Commissioner Larkana would come to take classes every week. commission pass officers along with renowned professors will also come to give lectures every week in the center, he added.

General Secretary SGA Syed Javed Shah, Niaz Hussain Jagirani, Maria and others also spoke on the occasion.