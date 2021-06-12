(@fidahassanain)

The Education Minister says the government has enhanced the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) budget for the development expenditure to Rs. 37billion and for non-development expenditures to Rs. 81billion

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2021) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that budget for FY 2021-22 was the most pro-higher education budget ever.

He tweeted: “ Development spending enhanced to 37 billion. The maximum spent by [PML-] N in its last year was 18 billion. On the recurring side 66 billion plus special addition of 15 billion making it over 81 billion.

Total allocation to HE 118 Billion,”.

He also thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the education budget.

The minister said, “Correction and more good news for higher education. Planning Minister Asad Umar has just told me that development budget has been enhanced by 5.5 billion and is actually 42.5 billion. Thus the total allocation to higher education, development and recurring, is around 124 billion,”.

On Friday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented budget for 2021-22 in the National Assembly.