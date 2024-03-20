Sindh Agriculture University, FAO Signs Agreement For Installation Of Flux Tower
Published March 20, 2024
A new Flux Tower is set to be installed at the Latif Farm of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), marking a significant stride forward in agricultural innovation
The installation of the Flux Tower at the Latif Farm represents a cutting-edge approach to comprehensively monitor crucial agricultural parameters, heralding a new era of data-driven agriculture.
The MoU signing ceremony, held at the University Committee room and presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, was attended by key stakeholders including Jiro Ariyama, International Technical Advisor (Water Management) of FAO, Ghulam Qadir Shar, Director Agriculture Extension, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyon, and other dignitaries.
This meeting underscored the collective commitment to revolutionize data monitoring in agriculture and signifies a pivotal moment in agricultural advancement in the province.
The signing of a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SAU and the Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, Government of Sindh, marks a significant milestone in enhancing agricultural practices across Sindh.
This collaboration with FAO signifies a significant stride forward in agricultural innovation, aimed at optimizing agricultural practices across the region.
SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the pivotal role of the Flux Tower in safeguarding agricultural information and its potential to optimize water usage, increase crop yields, and mitigate environmental impacts through predictive irrigation practices.
Jiro Ariyama, International Technical Advisor (Water Management) of FAO, expressed optimism regarding the collaborative agreement, highlighting the opportunities for joint research and innovation. He underscored the importance of such initiatives in addressing climate change challenges and providing essential guidance to farmers in Sindh.
Esteemed individuals including Mansoor Bughio from the Department of Agriculture Extension, Miss Aleena Samo, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, acknowledging the initiative's potential to revolutionize agricultural practices and contribute significantly to sustainable development in the region.

