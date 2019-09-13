Sindh University announces schedule of submission of examination forms

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) Friday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms for B.A., B.Com, Bsc. B.Sc (Home Economics) Regular Part-II annual examinations 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) Friday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms for B.A., B.Com, Bsc. B.Sc (Home Economics) Regular Part-II annual examinations 2019

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) also announced the schedule of submission of examination forms for M.A.

(Final) external candidates Phase-II examinations 2019.

According to the announcement, the last date for submission of examinations forms has been fixed as October 7, 2019, however, the candidates can also submit examination forms from October 8 to 14, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 1000/-, from October 15 to 31, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 2000/- and from November 1 to 20, 2019 with late fee of Rs. 4000/-.