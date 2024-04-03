Open Menu

SPSC Announces New Schedule Of Postponed SST Written Test

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Wednesday announced the new schedule of written tests for the post of Grade-16 Secondary School (SST) teachers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Wednesday announced the new schedule of written tests for the post of Grade-16 Secondary School (SST) teachers.

According to the announcement of the Sindh Public Service Commission SST (BPS 16) exam in School Education and

Literacy Department new schedule will be released on April 23, 2024. Lecturer (BPS 17) in College Education Department, ASI (BPS 09) in Anti-Corruption Establishment is also included in the proposed schedule - The proposed examination schedule will start on 23rd April 2024 and continue till 7th May 2024. Admit cards and center-wise detailed schedules will be issued soon.

The written exam of SST (BPS 16) was postponed on February 20 when it became controversial due to the issue of the examination paper appearing on social media.

After the process, the authorities of SPSC unanimously decided to cancel all the papers of SST (BS-16) (General and Science Category) to uphold the commitment of transparency/merit/accountability while in school education. Head Master (BPS-17), Assistant in Inquiries and Anti-Corruption (BPS-16) decided to continue the schedule as usual.

Candidates were also advised to continue their full preparation.

