Students hold rally against blasphemous caricatures

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Students of Government Post Graduate College Timergara on Wednesday held a protest rally, denouncing the blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published by a French magazine, saying this was unacceptable to any Muslim of the world.

The protest rally started from Govt Post Graduate College Andheray and culminated at Shaheed Chow Timergara. The participants were holding placards and chanted slogans against the incumbent French government.

They condemned the constant blasphemous campaign against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that the Muslim world will not accept any disrespect in the name of freedom of expression.