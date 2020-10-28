UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Hold Rally Against Blasphemous Caricatures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Students hold rally against blasphemous caricatures

Students of Government Post Graduate College Timergara on Wednesday held a protest rally, denouncing the blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published by a French magazine, saying this was unacceptable to any Muslim of the world

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Students of Government Post Graduate College Timergara on Wednesday held a protest rally, denouncing the blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) published by a French magazine, saying this was unacceptable to any Muslim of the world.

The protest rally started from Govt Post Graduate College Andheray and culminated at Shaheed Chow Timergara. The participants were holding placards and chanted slogans against the incumbent French government.

They condemned the constant blasphemous campaign against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that the Muslim world will not accept any disrespect in the name of freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Timergara Muslim Post From Government

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

22 minutes ago

Russia's Aerospace Forces Successfully Test-Launch ..

3 minutes ago

Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting Cit ..

3 minutes ago

PHF name technical officials for National Sr Hocke ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,0 ..

8 minutes ago

PHF names technical officials for National Senior ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.