Students of class IX, X, XI & XII to be promoted to next classes: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that after promoting students of class I to VIII in Sindh province to the next classes, now the students of class IX, X, XI and XII will also be promoted.

Without exams, they will be promoted to the next classes and their marks will be increased by 3% under a formula.

It has been agreed in the NCC meeting of the Federal Minister of Education and the Ministers of Education of other provinces that in the present circumstances, it is not possible to conduct examinations and if it is possible in the light of the circumstances, their exams can be held.

He expressed these views in a press conference with Sindh Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and Secretary Colleges Sindh Baqir Naqvi at Sindh Assembly Auditorium on Thursday, a news release said.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that two days ago in the meeting of the steering committee of the education department of Sindh province, it was announced to promote students.

He said that the committee had submitted its report yesterday, which also proposed amendments in the law regarding promotion of students from class IX to XII in the next classes without examinations.

Saeed Ghani said that in this regard, it was agreed in the meeting chaired by the Federal Minister of Education in the NCC on Thursday through a video link that ninth to twelfth grade across the country.

Students will be promoted to the next classes without examinations and will be given 3% extra marks. He said that if one's marks in the ninth is 60%, then he will now be counted as 63% in the matriculation result and he will be able to get admission in the eleventh in the same proportion. Similarly, one's success rate in the eleventh will be calculated by adding 3% to it.

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the current situation was not normal and the move would definitely lead to some problems, so the sub-committee would hold regular meetings to resolve the issues.

Replying to another question, the Sindh Education Minister said that we are also in touch with the Universities and Higher Secondary Boards in this regard. Similarly, we are also in touch with the Medical and Engineering Admissions and Technical Boards.

Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that students who have failed in one or two subjects or have not taken the exam for any reason will be declared successful by giving passing marks.

Replying to a question on opening of business and commercial centers in Karachi and subsequent sealing of some markets yesterday, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said that we had several meetings with the business community and their demand was the same. That is to open their business and for this we will follow whatever SOPs the government will design. He said that a few days ago, all the business leaders met the Sindh Chief Minister in the same auditorium of the Sindh Assembly and assured him that if the SOPs were not implemented, the responsible traders would be held accountable.

After that the business and trade centers were opened but the SOPs were not implemented on the first day. We called the business leaders and gave them two days respite.

To another question, he said, 'We have made it clear before and now we make it clear again that if the attitude of the business community is better and SOPs are followed, we can give more concessions, but if the attitudes are not serious." Otherwise, we will be forced to do more.

Asked about the teachers who passed the i-test, Saeed Ghani said, 'We want to regularize all of them but we do not want them to be regularized in such a way that they face some difficulties going forward." Replying to a question, Saeed Ghani said that the National Assembly has banned meetings, processions and rallies across the countryin the meeting of the Coordination Committee, now it is the responsibility of all ofus to implement it.