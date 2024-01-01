Open Menu

The University Of Karachi To Facilitate Students Through SAF

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 08:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The University of Karachi is facilitating students who have secured their admissions but cannot pay the admission fee due to financial difficulties with the Students’ Admission Fund.

The KU initiated the SAF project during the COVID-19 pandemic and since then the University of Karachi has been facilitating such students.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that such students can get/submit the form from the SAF Counter till January 04, 2024.

She mentioned that the SAF Counter is established in the campus gymnasium hall and would remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

According to her, students who want to avail of the Students Admission Fund should submit the income certificate of the father/guardian, other relevant documents including a photocopy of the computer national identity card of the student as well as the father/guardian CNIC, form B along with the online admission form and directed them to attach photocopy and last month’s utility bills including electricity, gas, water, telephone, and tenancy agreements if any.

She said that the SAF was created on the special directives of the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi as he wants students who want to acquire knowledge not to lose their academic year just because of financial difficulties.

