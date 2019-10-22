UrduPoint.com
Two-day 'Books Fair' Held At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:45 PM

A two-day long 'Books fair' held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote reading habit and the books-culture

A number of publishers and sellers of books were participating in the fair which was arranged by the University's Central Library. It was the part of the University's consistent efforts encouraging research-based and social-literary activities among its students and academicians. Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message on the occasion assured that necessary financial support would be made available for providing required reading material to the students in carrying out their educational pursuits.

The University, he added has recently upgraded its Central library as well as those at the regional offices through online automatic digital system for extending strong support to researchers and academicians.

Inaugurating the fair, Dean education Dr.

Nasir Mahmood spoke about the importance of printing contents that he said could be more supportive in acquiring knowledge. Inspite of the IT's revolution, print material is still highly valuable.�Through the books, the people could enrich themselves with the life-time experience of the past's dignitaries for future learning, he added.

He also highlighted the efforts of the AIOU in promoting book-reading culture among the students and strengthening its library network. Earlier, in-charge Central Library Shah Farrukh spoke about the objectives and significance of the fair and hoped that the maximum number of students of the AIOU and local educational institutional would benefit from it.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by the senior officers of the University, including Dean Social Science Prof. Dr. Samina Awan and Dean Arabic and Islamic Studies Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi.

