UET Peshawar displays B.SC engineering merit list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering degree programs Academic session (2021-22).

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Hall and addressed the new entrants, here today.

The Vice Chancellor said, "UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in various engineering disciplines under Ph.D qualified faculty. "At present, UET alumni are serving the needs of Pakistan in very distinct positions from government to private sector. He said, most of major disciplines are accredited under the PEC's Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which will make our graduates at par with international standards."" Pakistan is the 19th country in the world having accredited with OBE System," he added.

The Vice chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the admissions process and congratulated Director Admissions Dr. Rashid Nawaz for untiring efforts and facilitating the students during the Admission process.

Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admissions, informed the parents and applicants to steadily follow the admission updates on website "www.enggentrancetest.pk" and remain vigilant over SMS notifications. Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Head of Department, senior faculty members and administration staff were present on the occasion.