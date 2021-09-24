UrduPoint.com

UET Peshawar Displays B.SC Engineering Merit List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

UET Peshawar displays B.SC engineering merit list

The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering degree programs Academic session (2021-22)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for B.Sc. engineering degree programs Academic session (2021-22).

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Hall and addressed the new entrants, here today.

The Vice Chancellor said, "UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in various engineering disciplines under Ph.D qualified faculty. "At present, UET alumni are serving the needs of Pakistan in very distinct positions from government to private sector. He said, most of major disciplines are accredited under the PEC's Outcome Based Education System (OBE) which will make our graduates at par with international standards."" Pakistan is the 19th country in the world having accredited with OBE System," he added.

The Vice chancellor expressed his satisfaction over the admissions process and congratulated Director Admissions Dr. Rashid Nawaz for untiring efforts and facilitating the students during the Admission process.

Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admissions, informed the parents and applicants to steadily follow the admission updates on website "www.enggentrancetest.pk" and remain vigilant over SMS notifications. Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Engr. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Head of Department, senior faculty members and administration staff were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Education Rashid Pakistan Engineering Council University Of Engineering And Technology SMS From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.