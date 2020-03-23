University of Agriculture Faisalabad to start online classes from 24th

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) issued directions to the faculty to start online classes from March 24 (Tuesday).

The decision has been taken to facilitate students at home and enabling them to continue their studies without visiting the varsity.

A notification issued by the registrar says, "The vice chancellor has directed to all faculty members to start online classes from March 24 which will be monitored by Directorate of Academics and Quality Enhancement Cell".