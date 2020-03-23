UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Start Online Classes From 24th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:58 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to start online classes from 24th

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) issued directions to the faculty to start online classes from March 24 (Tuesday).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) issued directions to the faculty to start online classes from March 24 (Tuesday).

The decision has been taken to facilitate students at home and enabling them to continue their studies without visiting the varsity.

A notification issued by the registrar says, "The vice chancellor has directed to all faculty members to start online classes from March 24 which will be monitored by Directorate of Academics and Quality Enhancement Cell".

Related Topics

March All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

11 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

16 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

18 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

22 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.