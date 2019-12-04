UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Declares Result Of LLB Final Year Supply Exam 2018

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr Arshad Azmi, on Wednesday declared the results of LLB Final Year, Supplementary Examination 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr Arshad Azmi, on Wednesday declared the results of LLB Final Year, Supplementary Examination 2018.

As per result data, some 374 candidates were registered for the papers and 363 students appeared out of which 8 candidates managed to clear their exams with first division and 286 students were declared pass with second division whereas 69 candidates were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 80.99 percent.

