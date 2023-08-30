Open Menu

University Of Karachi Talk Emphasizes Positivity In Youths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The department of Psychology of the University of Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission and Paigham-e-Pakistan organized a plenary talk on 'mental deprivation: hindrance in the progress of youth'.

The event was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium and the plenary speaker Muhammad Abdullah Hamid Gul talked about the role of youth in the progress of Pakistan and highlighted the significance of hope as a way of coping with life difficulties.

Meanwhile, during his presidential address, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi mentioned that the solution-oriented approach of young people contributed to the success of a country.

He stressed the harmony of relationships between youth, adding that he wanted to see youth become forward-moving and empowered, those who could resolve issues, have to be vocal and expressive in life.

Earlier, the KU chairperson of the department of Psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik emphasized the significance of youth contribution in the development of any country.

On this occasion, the Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum emphasized the role of youth as future leaders.

She further explained how mental deprivations impact the youth.

