UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Sargodha Completes Homework To Reimburse Rs 57 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:15 PM

University of Sargodha completes homework to reimburse Rs 57 mln

The University of Sargodha has done its homework to reimburse the exploited students of ex-private sub-campuses with Rs 57 million, handed over by the National Accountability Bureau after recovering Rs 94.1 million from the former administration through plea bargain in the private sub-campuses scam

SARGODHA: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Sargodha has done its homework to reimburse the exploited students of ex-private sub-campuses with Rs 57 million, handed over by the National Accountability Bureau after recovering Rs 94.1 million from the former administration through plea bargain in the private sub-campuses scam.

The amount, withdrawn from the pockets of innocent students studying in ex-private sub-campuses by charging fee heavier than the approved fee, shall be distributed among 6,000 students during a ceremony to be held in the first week of October 2019.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad had constituted a committee, headed by Dr Sajid Bashir, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, to collect all important details including preparing lists and legal formalities. The committee comprised of Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, Director Student Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Head of Zoology Department and one member from Examination Department, Treasure Office, Administration Office, Registration and Accounts Branch worked hardly and compiled the data.

The lists have been prepared and the students will be informed through uploading distribution lists on the University Website (https://su.edu.pk/) and also by post, Dr Bashir informed.

Earlier, the University had received a cheque of Rs.

94.1 million recovered by NAB, Lahore from the management of ex-private sub-campuses in a case undertaken by the anti-graft watchdog in October 2018. Besides the amount looted from the students, Rs.61.1 million was embezzled by the then administration of Sargodha University after misusing their powers and maladministration. The recovery of Rs.24 million is in process and to be paid in two equal installments during this fiscal year.

It may be remembered that NAB had taken ex-VC Sargodha University and the varsity's former Registrar along with the management of the Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin sub-campuses into custody in October 2018.

They were accused of establishing illegal sub-campuses, jeopardizing the future of students, making excess admissions, issuing fake documents to the students including transcripts, NOCs and registration cards, committing financial embezzlement and causing a loss of millions of rupees to the public exchequer.

The imprisoned management of the illegal sub-campuses had submitted a plea bargain application before the NAB in February, 2019 agreeing to return looted amount of Rs. 118 million while the ex-VC Sargodha University has been behind the bars since last October 2018.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Student Sargodha Mandi Bahauddin February May October 2018 2019 University Of Sargodha Post All From Million

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

12 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

12 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

12 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

12 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

12 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.