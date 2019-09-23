University of Sargodha completes homework to reimburse Rs 57 mln

The University of Sargodha has done its homework to reimburse the exploited students of ex-private sub-campuses with Rs 57 million, handed over by the National Accountability Bureau after recovering Rs 94.1 million from the former administration through plea bargain in the private sub-campuses scam

The amount, withdrawn from the pockets of innocent students studying in ex-private sub-campuses by charging fee heavier than the approved fee, shall be distributed among 6,000 students during a ceremony to be held in the first week of October 2019.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad had constituted a committee, headed by Dr Sajid Bashir, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, to collect all important details including preparing lists and legal formalities. The committee comprised of Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, Director Student Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Head of Zoology Department and one member from Examination Department, Treasure Office, Administration Office, Registration and Accounts Branch worked hardly and compiled the data.

The lists have been prepared and the students will be informed through uploading distribution lists on the University Website (https://su.edu.pk/) and also by post, Dr Bashir informed.

Earlier, the University had received a cheque of Rs.

94.1 million recovered by NAB, Lahore from the management of ex-private sub-campuses in a case undertaken by the anti-graft watchdog in October 2018. Besides the amount looted from the students, Rs.61.1 million was embezzled by the then administration of Sargodha University after misusing their powers and maladministration. The recovery of Rs.24 million is in process and to be paid in two equal installments during this fiscal year.

It may be remembered that NAB had taken ex-VC Sargodha University and the varsity's former Registrar along with the management of the Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin sub-campuses into custody in October 2018.

They were accused of establishing illegal sub-campuses, jeopardizing the future of students, making excess admissions, issuing fake documents to the students including transcripts, NOCs and registration cards, committing financial embezzlement and causing a loss of millions of rupees to the public exchequer.

The imprisoned management of the illegal sub-campuses had submitted a plea bargain application before the NAB in February, 2019 agreeing to return looted amount of Rs. 118 million while the ex-VC Sargodha University has been behind the bars since last October 2018.