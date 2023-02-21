University of Swat (UoS) announces schedule of supplementary exams 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) : University of Swat (UoS) here on Tuesday announced the schedule of BA, BSc, B Com and BBA supplementary exams for the year 2023.

According to Controller Examination UoP, the examination would start on February 28, 2023 and roll number slips have been dispatched to students.

Regular and students with late admissions can get their roll numbers from February 23 and duplicate roll numbers can be acquired from Examination Section Charbagh. Students can get further assistance and help from the website exams uswat.edu.pk.