University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences inks MoU with Brooke Pakistan for mutual cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Brooke Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation on Friday.

Under the agreement, the two sides would collaborate on general veterinary training and demonstration on issues related to working equine welfare, World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) standards, preventative measures, one health and evidence generation regarding equine welfare and zoonotic problems, and anti-microbial resistance, etc.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Malik signed the MoU in a ceremony, held at the City Campus while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Jawaid Gondal, Programme Manger, Brooke Pakistan, UVAS faculty member and officials from Brooke were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Pasha said that animals were the source of livelihood of the poor livestock farming community and the MoU would help them take good care of their livestock.

According to the MoU, Brooke will provide its expertise related to equine handling and behaviour expertise, animal welfare science, pain recognition, adult learning techniques-especially practical/ clinical skills and approach to animal health mentoring.

Brooke will provide professional development training for staff and students, review curriculum for equine health and welfare topics.Brooke will also facilitate regarding inter-professional working with para-vets, possible internship opportunities, joint research projects for students as per Brooke policy and would participates in events like World Animal Day, Veterinary Day exhibition and first-aid camps for equines at animal fairs at UVAS.

Both parties will conduct one health symposium and awareness campaign among community and identify veterinary issues.