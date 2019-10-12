UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Inks MoU With Brooke Pakistan For Mutual Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:05 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences inks MoU with Brooke Pakistan for mutual cooperation

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Brooke Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Brooke Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation on Friday.

Under the agreement, the two sides would collaborate on general veterinary training and demonstration on issues related to working equine welfare, World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) standards, preventative measures, one health and evidence generation regarding equine welfare and zoonotic problems, and anti-microbial resistance, etc.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Farooq Malik signed the MoU in a ceremony, held at the City Campus while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Jawaid Gondal, Programme Manger, Brooke Pakistan, UVAS faculty member and officials from Brooke were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Pasha said that animals were the source of livelihood of the poor livestock farming community and the MoU would help them take good care of their livestock.

According to the MoU, Brooke will provide its expertise related to equine handling and behaviour expertise, animal welfare science, pain recognition, adult learning techniques-especially practical/ clinical skills and approach to animal health mentoring.

Brooke will provide professional development training for staff and students, review curriculum for equine health and welfare topics.Brooke will also facilitate regarding inter-professional working with para-vets, possible internship opportunities, joint research projects for students as per Brooke policy and would participates in events like World Animal Day, Veterinary Day exhibition and first-aid camps for equines at animal fairs at UVAS.

Both parties will conduct one health symposium and awareness campaign among community and identify veterinary issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Agreement

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

39 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

40 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

40 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

40 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

43 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.