UVAS holds awarenessseminar on Rabies

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on ‘Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan’here Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Rabies Free Pakistan Initiative organised a seminar on ‘Rabies Awareness and Current Status in Pakistan’here Friday.

Team Leader of Neglected Zoonotic Diseases Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, World Health OrganizationDr Bernadette Abela-Ridder chaired the inaugural session of seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani, Head of Infectious Diseases Department Indus Hospital Karachi DrNaseemSalahuddin, Dr Muhammad AnsAfzal, Dr Hassan Mushtaq and a large number of faculty members and students were present.



Dr Bernadette Abela-Ridder spoke overcoming disease of poverty: the role of One Health, DrNaseemSalahudding on working together towards rabies-free Pakistan by 2030, Prof MasoodRabbani UVAS Initiative for Rabies-Free Lahore, Prof Asim Khalid Mahmoodon ‘countering animal behavior in rabies control and while resource persons spoke about animal rights and welfare, human health and welfare, community engagement and education as control of rabies.



In the end, Prof Rabbanidistributed shields among the resource personsand said that animals need care and love and if we treat them well, they always reciprocate.