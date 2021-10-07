UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farm organized a webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ever Fresh Farm organized a webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines Regarding Animal Welfare’ here in City Campus Lahore on Thursday.

Shariah Advisor Ever Fresh Farm Mufti Asad Mahmood delivered an informative lecture at UVAS.

He spoke the participants about various aspects of deen-e-islam for the welfare of animals related source of shariah, purpose and responsibility of life, business and employment part of our deen, Allah happiness, different type of transaction, importance of fulfilling the rights of animals, fare treatment and rewards, unfair treatment and its accountability, benefit of feeding animals, animal welfare with respect to slaughtering, feeds, pest management, health, dehorning, milking, beating, selling of animals and taking the calves away from their mothers etc.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor/Honorary Secretary (SPCA) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Executive Director Ever Fresh Farm Mr Rashid Haleem and number of faculty members and students attended lecture physically and many of the stakeholders attended lecture via through video link.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the history of UVAS and initiatives taken by SPCA for the prevention of cruelty to animals and conducted different training workshop related to animal birth control through surgical neutering and rabies vaccination etc. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented the vote of thanks.