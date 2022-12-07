UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes Award’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Mr Muhammad Umar Javed a representative of UVAS Flood Relief volunteer team attended a ceremony organized by the Milkar organization in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and Primer Minister Youth Program at Prime Minister Office Islamabad to acknowledge the efforts of universities for Flood Relief Campaigns 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Mr Muhammad Umar Javed a representative of UVAS Flood Relief volunteer team attended a ceremony organized by the Milkar organization in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and Primer Minister Youth Program at Prime Minister Office Islamabad to acknowledge the efforts of universities for Flood Relief Campaigns 2022.

It is great honour that UVAS stood among the top 50 selected Higher Education institutions of Pakistan due to leading role in provision of extraordinary veterinary and community welfare activities in the worst flood affected areas of Pakistan in 2022.

During ceremony, in recognition of UVAS flood relief activities & efforts a "Prime Minister Flood Heroes Award" conferred to Mr Muhammad Umar Javed and award conferred by Federal Minister for planning and development Mr Ahsan Iqbal on behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan while Chairman HEC Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Director Milkar organization Hadi Saif, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja and a large number of superior authority/faculty and students from different institutions of Pakistan were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim appreciate and acknowledge the untiring efforts of Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and all staff member of UVAS who actively participated in various activities and played their extra-ordinary role to made UVAS Flood Relief Campaign successful.