VC BZU Distributes Cheques Of Ehsas Scholarships Among Students

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:02 PM

Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi Saturday distributed cheques among beneficiary students of Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship, here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi Saturday distributed cheques among beneficiary students of Ehsas Undergraduate Scholarship, here.

According to press release issued by the varsity, Dr Mansoor Kundi hailed the financial assistance programme of the incumbent government.

He stated that it would not only offer opportunities to students to complete their education but it would also enable them to perform their role in development of the country by dint of their abilities. He stated that students should employ their all potential and serve the country in amicable way.

Director Scholarships Dr Uzair also highlighted the basic aim behind scholarships.

He remarked that 567 students, male and female, would achieve Rs 90,000 each, annually.

On this occasion, Dr. Javed Silyana, Dr. Suhail Arshid, and some other teachers were also present.

