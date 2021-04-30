VC Islamia University for technology oriented teaching

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in the age of globalization, only the nations which are technology-oriented will be successful

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in the age of globalization, only the nations which are technology-oriented will be successful.

Information technology must be used to make teaching and administrative matters efficient, fast and transparent. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a training session on effective use and monitoring of the learning management system for online teaching organized by the Executive Training Center, the Directorate of Information Technology and the Directorate of Academics. The training session was attended by Deans, Directors and Heads of Teaching and Administrative Departments. In view of the increase in numbers of students, teachers and officers of the Information Directorate will have to work together to maintain the quality of education and the quality of teaching materials up to international standards. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis in two semesters saved thousands of students valuable time.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal said that according to the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, the Learning Management System was successfully launched by the IT Directorate last year in the situation of Covid-19 and lockdown. It is the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers and IT officers. In order to maintain this success, the monitoring chain also needs to be strengthened. Director Information Rizwan Majeed gave a detailed briefing on the teaching and management modules of the Learning Management System on this occasion. He also briefed about the new expenditure schedule and TADA modules related to administrative and financial matters. He answered the questions of the audience on the occasion and said that the learning management system is a continuous process that is being improved over time and this process of reform is not possible without the cooperation of teachers and officers.