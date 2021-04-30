UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Islamia University For Technology Oriented Teaching

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:22 PM

VC Islamia University for technology oriented teaching

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in the age of globalization, only the nations which are technology-oriented will be successful

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that in the age of globalization, only the nations which are technology-oriented will be successful.

Information technology must be used to make teaching and administrative matters efficient, fast and transparent. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during a training session on effective use and monitoring of the learning management system for online teaching organized by the Executive Training Center, the Directorate of Information Technology and the Directorate of Academics. The training session was attended by Deans, Directors and Heads of Teaching and Administrative Departments. In view of the increase in numbers of students, teachers and officers of the Information Directorate will have to work together to maintain the quality of education and the quality of teaching materials up to international standards. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis in two semesters saved thousands of students valuable time.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal said that according to the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, the Learning Management System was successfully launched by the IT Directorate last year in the situation of Covid-19 and lockdown. It is the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers and IT officers. In order to maintain this success, the monitoring chain also needs to be strengthened. Director Information Rizwan Majeed gave a detailed briefing on the teaching and management modules of the Learning Management System on this occasion. He also briefed about the new expenditure schedule and TADA modules related to administrative and financial matters. He answered the questions of the audience on the occasion and said that the learning management system is a continuous process that is being improved over time and this process of reform is not possible without the cooperation of teachers and officers.

Related Topics

Technology Education IUB National University

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

23 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

28 minutes ago

DDWP approves project worth Rs. 651.771 miln

2 minutes ago

PAL organizes Pashto Int'l "Hamdiya & Naatiya Mush ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of Details of Detention of Space O ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.