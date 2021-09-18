UrduPoint.com

VC UoP Congratulates HSSC Top Position Holders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar (UoP) Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees on Saturday congratulated the position holder students, their parents and staff of Jinnah College for Women and College of Home Economics to provide the quality education which make the university proud as usual

The students of the Jinnah College for Women affiliated with University of Peshawar, got the 1st positions in pre-medical and pre-engineering group while 2nd position in Humanities group as board of Intermediate and Secondary Educations, according to results declared by the higher secondary school certificate examinations.

Adan Tariq clinched the overall top position, securing 1,084 marks out of 1100 in pre-medical group. Laiba Gulaly of the same college shared the 1st position inpre-engineering group, obtaining 1076 marks, while Hafsa Shoaib from same college and Javeria from College of Home Economics bagged 1052 marks and standing 2nd in Humanities group.

Last year Jinnah College for Women got the top three positions in Board in HSSC 2020 examinations.

