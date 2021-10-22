UrduPoint.com

Webinar Held On Challenges For Pakistan In Changing Regional Dynamics At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:08 PM

Webinar held on challenges for Pakistan in changing regional dynamics at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The Department of International Relations at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held a webinar on 'Changing Regional Dynamics and Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Department of International Relations at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held a webinar on 'Changing Regional Dynamics and Pakistan.

Former Secretary Defence Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Naeem Lodhi was the guest speaker.

The webinar was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Chairman Department of International Relations Prof. Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif, faculty members and students.

The online interactive session included debate and discussion on understanding the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan in the current regional scenario.

Former Secretary Defence Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Naeem Lodhi, the guest speaker, extended his gratitude to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Department of International Relations for organizing this webinar.

In his keynote speech, He was of the view that America's interest has been in containing the Chinese influence in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Western Asia.

He also shared his insight on China's idea of shared prosperity in the region and to extend the Belt and Road Initiative to the middle East and Africa after the successful completion of CPEC in Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan can't afford to compromise on its relations with China, CPEC, peace in Afghanistan, and Kashmir. Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Naeem Lodhi also discussed that there's no chance of the new Afghanistan government being recognized by the West, Israel, and India.

He concluded his discussion by saying that there is a fair chance of the US coming back in the region to challenge China and Russia's influence in the future. He reiterated that Pakistan needs to maintain good relations with all the States and not take sides especially when it comes to big powers.

Prof. Dr Muhammd Ijaz Latif, Chairman Department of International Relations in his concluding remarks highlighted the fact that US exit from Afghanistan.

He shared his insight on how changing regional dynamics is shifting regional balance in favour of China.

He mentioned that China is expected to assume new roles and responsibilities in the region. He also stated that growing bifurcation between India and Pakistan is tilting in favour of regional imbalance.

Therefore, Pakistan will have to deal with the situation cautiously and balance its relations with both the US and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Afghanistan Israel Russia China Road CPEC Middle East IUB All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to ..

PM to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend summit

Ashrafi leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend summit

2 minutes ago
 Four development schemes of parks, green belts to ..

Four development schemes of parks, green belts to start soon: MPA

2 minutes ago
 Reasons why you should upgrade to the latest vivo ..

Reasons why you should upgrade to the latest vivo X70 Pro

12 minutes ago
 CricWick and Daraz Partners to Provide In-App Fant ..

CricWick and Daraz Partners to Provide In-App Fantasy League for T20 World Cup

15 minutes ago
 Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of med ..

Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional, release of ot ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.