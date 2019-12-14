UrduPoint.com
Winter Vacations Announced In Punjab Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

Winter vacations have been announced in Punjab educational institutions.Notification regarding winter vacations has been issued by education department Punjab. According to notification all government and private schools will remain closed from December 20 to January 5.

On other hand Divisional President Private Schools Management (DPPSM) has said that long holidays will affect children study. DPPSM also said that Metric examinations must be held in March.

