24 Deaths,509 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Wed 13th January 2021

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 24 precious lives in last 24 hours,whereas 509 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 24 precious lives in last 24 hours,whereas 509 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 146,525,while the total deaths were recorded as 4,323 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 311 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,20 in Rawalpindi,8 in Jehlum,1 in Attock, 5 in Gujranwala,4 in Hafizabad,8 in Sialkot,17 in Gujrat,33 in Faisalabad,9 in Jhang,5 in Chiniot,18 in Sargodha, 20 in Multan,13 in Vehari,2 in Lodharan,3 in Muzaffargarh,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Rajanpur,9 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,640,830 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 130,912 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use..

So far 2,896 front line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks,adding that People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

