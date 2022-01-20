UrduPoint.com

44 New Omicron Cases Detected In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

44 new Omicron cases detected in KP

The Public Health Reference Laboratory PHRL) of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) detected 44 cases of Omicron in the province, said official data shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

Out of the total 44 new Omicron cases, 20 infected persons belonged to Peshawar followed by 16 in Mardan. Similarly, 3 cases were from Nowshera, 2 from Bannu and one each case from Karak, Swat and Mohmand districts of the province.

Furthermore, out of the total cases 29 were male and 15 females of age ranging 15 to 75 years.

