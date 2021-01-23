UrduPoint.com
Cardiology Ward At THQ Hospital Alipur Not Be Operational For The Last Five Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:58 PM

Cardiology ward at THQ Hospital Alipur not be operational for the last five years

Cardiology Ward, established at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Alipur, five years ago could not be made functional due to lack of machinery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Cardiology Ward, established at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Alipur, five years ago could not be made functional due to lack of machinery.

According to official spokesman,Cardiology ward alongwith some other wards was constructed with cost of 130 million in order to provide timely treatment to cardiac patients. Despite availability of building, the ward was not made operational. The spokesman stated that Cardiology ward lacked proper machinery for its functioning. However, the building was utilized for out-patient door. Local citizens have to go to Multan Cardiology Institute which is located 100 kilometers away from Tehsil Alipur.

Similarly, the road is also dilapidated which aggravate problems.

When contact hospital sources, the spokesman remarked that Cardiology ward would be made operational after availability of required machinery. Citizens Aamir, Latif, Shahid, Rizwan, Arif and some others talking to APP stated that government should focus on provision of machinery. They appealed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to ensure supply of modern machinery for Cardiology ward so that its real status should be restored.

