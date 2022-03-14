UrduPoint.com

China's Jilin Reports 895 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:51 PM

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 131 asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 131 asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 453 were reported in the city of Jilin, and 430 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun, with one case in critical condition.

In the face of the surging cases, local authorities have conducted multiple rounds of mass nucleic acid testing and built makeshift hospitals to contain the latest outbreak.

Community workers are in full swing to make sure COVID-19 prevention and control measures are implemented.

Related Topics

China Jilin Changchun Sunday

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

20 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

2 minutes ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

2 minutes ago
 5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe imp ..

5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe impact

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>