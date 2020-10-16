UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs To Combat Dengue On Emergency Basis

Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood Friday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a weekly meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients, besides all possible preventive measures to meet any eventuality. The Commissioner directed to create awareness among the residents about the use of mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leads to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

On the occasion Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary briefed the meeting that 32 dengue positive cases have so far been reported in the district out of which 12 were admitted in District Headquarter Hospital,12 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 8 in Holy Family Hospital who were being provided the required treatment.

He told that during indoor vector surveillance in Rawal Town, Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi cantonment areas 29,609 hotspots were checked during January 1 to October 11 where larvae was destroyed at 3679 spots while dengue larvae was destroyed at 7843 spots in the district identified by the health teams.

