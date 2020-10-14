COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 241 others: CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that coronavirus has claimed four more lives lifting the death toll to 2,566 and infected 241 others raising the tally to 140,997

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that coronavirus has claimed four more lives lifting the death toll to 2,566 and infected 241 others raising the tally to 140,997.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2,566 that constituted 1.8 perent death rate. He added that 177 more patients recovered over night. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 133651 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 9234 tests were conducted against which 241 cases were detected that came to 2.6 percent current detection rate. So far 1,501,018 samples have been tested which diagnosed 140,997 cases allover Sindh that constituted overall 9.

4 percent detection rate.

According to the statement, currently 4,780 patients are under treatment, of them 4529 are in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 245 at different hospitals.

The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 241 new cases, 145 have been detected from Karachi, including 59 from South, 44 East, 20 Korangi, 12 West, seven central and three Malir.

Naushehroferoze has 10 cases, Badin seven, Matiari six, Sanghar five, Dadu, Hyderabad nd Thatta four each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro three each, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur one each.