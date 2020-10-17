UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province while 124 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,425 while total number of deaths was recorded 2,288.

The P&SHD confirmed that 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,4 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Sheikhupura,4 in Gujranwala, 12 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum,4 in Gujrat, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 Multan, 2 in Vehari, 2 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab,1 in Bhakkar,2 in Faisalabad, 1 in Khanewal, 1 in Muzaffargarh and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,431,422 tests for COVID-19 so far while 97,089 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

